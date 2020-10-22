New Delhi, October 22: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 77-lakh mark on Thursday with 55,838 new COVID-19 infections and 702 new deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the coronavirus tally in India has surged to 77,06,946. Of the total cases in the country, there are 7,15,812 active cases after a decrease of 24,278 in the past 24 hours. As many as 68,74,518 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals with 79,415 new discharges in the past 24 hours. With 702 new fatalities, the death toll in the country has mounted to 1,16,616. AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer in Brazil Dies, AstraZeneca Shares Turn Negative.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 88.81 percent while the fatality rate is 1.51 percent. The Health Ministry on Thursday said that on global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. It said with consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,69,984 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,86,70,363. Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By First Quarter of 2021, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,17,658 cases with a spike of 8,142 new cases. The state reported 180 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 42,633. Apart from Maharashtra, the other states that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

