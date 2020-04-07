India Lifts Restrictions on 24 Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Hydroxychloroquine and Paracetamol Not Included in List

Medicines | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Maxi Pixel)

New Delhi, April 7: The Indian government freed restrictions on 24 key active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them, reports said on Tuesday. The items are now allowed to be exported amid the COVID-19 crisis across the globe. The move to lift the restrictions comes three days following the phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The list of pharmaceutical items - on which restrictions were lifted - does not include anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and painkiller paracetamol. Both are considered to be crucial in the fight against coronavirus. While the two drugs are not considered as a cure to the disease, they are essential in the symptomatic treatment being conducted. Trump Warns of Retaliation if Modi Govt Doesn't Release Supply of Hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine has been approved by several medical bodies to be used on certain coronavirus patients. The United States' Federal Drug Administrator (FDA), according to President Trump, is focusing on the anti-malarial drug to find the cure for coronavirus. Trump Says 'Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin' Can be Game Changer in Fight Against Coronavirus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), while underlining that hydroxychloroquine can be referred by doctors in certain COVID-19 symptomatic cases, said it cannot be considered as a cure for coronavirus.

Paracetamol, on the other hand, is considered crucial in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic as the drug needs to be taken by coronavirus patients to relieve their head and bodyache. In patients with moderate to high symptoms, the body ache due to the virus is said to be "unbearable" in certain cases. The painkillers are needed to relieve their plight.

Update by ANI

The government of India lifts restrictions on 24 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them. These APIs are now allowed to be exported. pic.twitter.com/FBYxT4jw0y — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

India had suspended the export of 26 key APIs last month, following the outbreak of coronavirus in most parts of the world. With New Delhi being a top supplier of generic drugs and pharma ingredients across the world, the decision to restrict exports had affected the global medical supply chain.

In the phone call between Trump and Modi on Saturday, the former urged the Indian PM to lift the restrictions at the earliest. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a tweet following their conversation.