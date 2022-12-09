India will not only be an associate of the US but will also be a major power in the near future, said Kurt Campbell, White House Asia Coordinator. The bilateral ties have been strengthened during the last two decades. The intense relationship with India is unparallel to any other country, he added.

Campbell was replying to a question related to India and raised during the Aspen Security Forum Meet. He said that bilateral relations with India are most important in the 21st century. During the last 20 years, the relations have moved very fast, which I never saw earlier.

India will not be an ally to the US but will be another power because of its unique strategic character and desire. The US needs to invest more together in technology, space, education, industry, climate and other sectors. The US-India relations are dependent on relations between communities of the two nations and not because of disputes with China, Campbell said.

In another development, gay marriage has now become legal in the US, as the bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday. The bill on gay marriage and inter-caste marriage has been cleared by the US House of Representatives on Thursday. The Senate has already cleared it through majority votes.

With the signature of President Joe Biden, the bill will become a law. The bill was passed with 258 votes in its favour and 169 against it. In all 39 Republican members also voted in its favour. Biden has expressed happiness over passing of the bill. He said that Congress has taken an important step to ensure right of the people to marry any person he/she loves. A large number of such couples and their children have been granted security. Biden said he and his wife Jill were remembering the lawyers who fought on the issue for decades.

