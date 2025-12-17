Washington, December 17: US President Donald Trump said he will deliver an address to the nation from the White House on Wednesday night, announcing the prime-time speech in a message posted on social media. “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then,” Trump said in the post on Truth Social. Did Donald Trump Use Walker Inside the White House? Viral Photo of US President Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

The president framed the upcoming address in optimistic terms, signaling a broad message rather than a narrow policy announcement. “It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he said. The White House did not immediately release details about the address's subject matter, which will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Addresses to the nation from the White House are typically reserved for moments when presidents speak directly to Americans on major developments, outline priorities, or underscore key administration messages. ‘It’s a Good Sign’: Political Leaders on PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Reviewing India-US Strategic Partnership Progress.

The address to the nation comes as the administration continues to emphasise its record and future agenda, often using high-visibility appearances to communicate directly with the public. A prime-time address ensures a national audience and allows the president to bypass intermediaries and deliver remarks in his own words. Addresses to the nations are typically delivered nationally televised addresses to mark milestones, respond to unfolding events, or rally public support for their policies. Trump has frequently relied on direct communication, including social media and televised remarks, to shape public narratives and highlight what he views as accomplishments of his administration.

