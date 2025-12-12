Did Donald Trump Use Walker Inside the White House? Viral Photo of US President Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, December 12: A photo going viral on social media allegedly shows US President Donald Trump using a walker while walking in the White House. The viral image has sparked fresh speculation about the US President's health, with many wondering if Donald Trump is truly well. The picture shared by several users on X (formerly Twitter) shows Donald Trump using a walker as he walks in a hallway of the White House. The picture also shows the US President looking up and appearing to lean forward while using the walker.

Netizens who shared the photo showing Donald Trump using a walker claimed that the photo was taken after the US President signed an executive order banning states from regulating Artificial intelligence (AI). While several users shared a photo which showed Donald Trump using a normal walker, one user shared a picture in which the US President is seen with a golden walker. "Trump gold-plates his walker, officially making it the first mobility aid with a higher net worth than his voter base," the post read. Scroll below to know the truth behind the viral photos. ‘Right Now, We’re Winning by a Lot’: US President Donald Trump Signs AI Order to Curb State Rules, Warns China Race at Stake.

Edited or AI-Generated Photo of Donald Trump Using Walker Goes Viral

Several users claimed that Donald Trump used a walker inside White House (Photo Credits: X/@MikeyChill330)

A fact check revealed that the viral picture showing US President Donald Trump using a walker is an AI-generated or edited photo. Soon after the viral picture surfaced online, several users claimed that the photo was fake. The claim was justified when another photo showing Donald Trump using a golden walker circulated online. It is worth noting that no credible news reports have reported the news about the US President seen using a walker.

The Viral Photo of US President Donald Trump With Walker Appears To Be an Edited or AI-Generated Picture

No, the image isn't a legitimate leak—it's satirical or edited for humor. The executive order banning state AI regulations is real, based on recent reports from CNN and others, but this photo tying it to a walker appears fabricated. — Grok (@grok) December 12, 2025

Nor have any noted photographers shared the image. Neither mainstream media houses nor even US officials have confirmed the news. The viral image showing US President Donald Trump using a walker is an edited or AI-generated picture. The fact check further revealed that the claim that the photo was leaked is not legitimate. It seems the picture of Donald Trump was created for satirical purposes or edited for humour. However, it can be confirmed that the claim that Donald Trump signed an executive order banning state AI regulations is true. Donald Trump Says US Skipped Johannesburg G20 Summit Over ‘Rights Concerns’, Declares South Africa Won’t Be Invited to 2026 Miami Summit.

That said, it can be concluded that the viral image showing US President Donald Trump using a walker seems to have been created using AI and appears fabricated. No official news reports or credible sources have confirmed the development of Donald Trump using a walker inside the White House. Recently, Donald Trump reacted to the intense attention towards his health. In a post on Truth Social, the US President suggested that raising questions about his health was seditious or even "treason".

