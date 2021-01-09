New Delhi, January 9: In a bid to push towards making the Armed Forces self-reliant, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Bharat Forge and Armament Research and Development Establishment in Pune on Saturday to witness their Research and Development efforts towards modernising the forces.

The Army Chief during his visit to Bharat Forge was updated on the various defence related projects underway, including the Aerospace Manufacturing factory, Ultra-Light Howitzers, protected vehicles, small arms and ammunition. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Visits Forward Locations at LAC with China.

Indian Army's Tweet

General MM Naravane #COAS visited Armament Research and Development Establishment #ARDE & Bharat Forge #Pune. The officials briefed #COAS on defence projects part of #AatmaNirbharBharat initiative. pic.twitter.com/q24AlZkv8d — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 9, 2021

Naravane also visited the Kalyani Centre of Technical and Manufacturing Innovation where he was briefed on 3D Printing, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Nano Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Thermal Imaging. ARDE is a premium institution of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) working to equip the Armed Forces with world class armament systems.

The Army Chief during his visit to ARDE was briefed regarding the latest initiatives, research and progress on various trials conducted of equipment and ammunition being developed by them including the ATAGS, PINAKA, 10 metre foldable bridge, Laser guided anti-tank missile systems and the new family of munitions. This visit of General Naravane is seen as a push towards making the Armed Forces self-reliant in consonance with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the government.

