Jammu and Kashmir: One Jawan Martyred, Civilian Injured After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along the LoC in Rajouri District

Jammu, June 11: A soldier was killed and a civilian wounded in firing and shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate, unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Tarkundi and Manjakote areas of Rajouri.

"An army soldier sustained injuries in Pakistan firing in Tarkundi area yesterday evening. He was shifted to hospital in Rajouri where he succumbed to injuries.

"A police constable on leave sustained a shoulder injury due to splinters in Manjakote area. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment," sources said.

Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in both Poonch and Rajouri districts on Wednesday. Reports also said some cattle had perished in Pakistan shelling in addition to damages caused to civilian homes in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

