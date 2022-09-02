National Skyscraper Day is observed every year on September 3 to appreciate the tallest habitable buildings. This day gives us an opportunity to appreciate the engineering and architectural marvels whose bold presence is in most cases overwhelming to the eyes. While the world’s first skyscraper was completed in 1885 in Chicago and it was only 138 feet (42 metres) tall, with just 10 storeys, in the current scenario, a building needs to have a minimum of 40 floors to be considered a skyscraper. On National Skyscraper Day 2022, let's take a look at the world’s seven tallest buildings. While some marvels are still under construction, these buildings mentioned are fully constructed and have been deemed the tallest as of April 2022. World Beard Day 2022: Date, History of The Designer Stubble, Significance and Everything About The Day That Celebrates The Ultimate Symbol of Manliness

Burj Khalifa (2,717 feet, 829.8 metres)

Since its completion in 2009, Burj Khalifa in Dubai has stood as the tallest building without any competition. It has 163 floors and its observation deck is one of the most visited destinations in Dubai.

Shanghai Tower (2,073 feet, 632 meters)

It is the tallest building in China and was completed at the beginning of 2015. With 128 floors in total, its observation deck is open to the public on its 118th and 119th floors.

Abraj Al Bait (1,971 feet, 601 meters)

Located in Mecca, Abraj Al Bait was built in 2012 and consists of several high-rise buildings of different sizes. With 120 floors, the highest one of these buildings is called Makkah Royal Clock Tower and is one of the only three buildings in the world that are categorized as mega-tall skyscrapers.

Ping An International Finance Center (1,965 feet, 599 meters)

Located in Shenzhen, it was originally designed to be 660 metres tall, which would have made it the tallest building in China. But due to a flight issue, its height had to be restricted and it currently has 115 floors.

Lotte World Tower (1,819 feet, 555 meters)

Located in Seoul, this is the tallest building in South Korea with 123 floors. Its multiple-floor observation deck occupies the uppermost seven floors of the tower.

One World Trade Center (1,776 feet, 541 meters)

Build in New York City in 2014, this building has 104 floors and is used for offices, observation and communication. It has a roof height of 417 meters, which is just the same as the North Tower of the original World Trade Center.

Chow Tai Fook Finance Center (1739 feet, 530 meters)

Known as CTF Finance Center, this skyscraper in Guangzhou has 111 floors. It’s the first nearly mega-tall building named after Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, which developed the tower via its subsidiary New World Development.

