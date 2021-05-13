New Delhi, May 13: The Indian Railways on Thursday said that its Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 7,115 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to several states.

Railway Ministry spokesperson D.J. Narain said: "Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 7,115 MT of LMO in more than 444 tankers to various states across the country."

On Wednesday, the national transporter has delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO, he said, adding that 15 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage: States Fighting with One Another for Vaccines Portrays Bad Image of Country, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Narain said that 407 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,960 MT in UP, 361 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1,135 MT in Haryana, 188 MT in Telangana, 72 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2,748 MT in Delhi.

He said that Tamil Nadu is set to receive its first Oxygen Express later on Thursday with 80 MT of LMO arriving from Durgapur.

Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 3,900 MT of LMO in the NCR region so far for further distribution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).