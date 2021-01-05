New Delhi, January 5: The Indian Railways on Tuesday denied media reports of hike in passenger fares. Indian Railways termed these reports as baseless. The private sector organisation said that there was no proposal under consideration to increase fares. It asked the media not to circulate and publish such reports. Indian Railways to Stop Operating All Trains From December 1? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

The Indian Railways in a statement said, “Certain sections of media have reported about the possibility of some hike in passenger fares. This news is baseless and without any factual basis. There is no proposal under consideration to increase fares. Media is advised to not to publish or circulate such reports.” When Will Indian Railways Resume Normal Train Services? Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav Says 'Not Possible to Give Definite Date'.

Tweet By ANI:

Certain sections of media have reported about possibility of some hike in passenger fares. This news is baseless & without any factual basis. There is no proposal under consideration to increase fares. Media is advised to not to publish or circulate such reports: Indian Railways — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

On December 31, 2020, reports surfaced that the Railways increased passenger fares by 1 to 4 paisa across various classes, excluding suburban and season tickets. As per the reports, the increase in passenger fares has come into effect from January 1, 2021.

According to Business Standard report, for ordinary non-air conditioned (AC) classes, the fare increased by one paisa per kilometre and in mail/express non-AC class, the hike is two paise per kilometre and four paise for AC classes. Reportedly, the fare has been increased only for 34 percent travellers as the ministry has not increased the fare for passengers over suburban sections and season ticket holders.

