Indian Railways to Stop Operating All Trains From December 1? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, November 23: A viral WhatsApp post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that all the trains operated by the Indian Railways will stop operating from December 1. The fake and misleading WhatsApp forward further states that the trains that will stop also include the COVID-19 special trains that were announced by government to ferry passengers amid the coronavirus crisis. The rumour has spread panic among people and travellers who have already booked their railway tickets for their journeys in the coming month. IRCTC, Indian Railways Live Train Running Status: Here Are Steps to Spot Your Train Online at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

The claim states: "A WhatsApp forward claims that all trains including the COVID-19 special trains will stop operating after December 1". As soon as the message went viral on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, a fact check was done on the misleading post. Dismissing all the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake and as the Ministry of Railways has taken no such decision on halting of train services after December 1. Lockdown to Be Re-Imposed Across India From December 1? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Tweet.

Here's the tweet:

It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the #COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

At a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of spreading rumours has surged considerably on social media websites. People fall a prey to such misleading posts and spread panic and confusion. The government is taking all efforts to do a fact check on all such fake news and have asked people not to believe anything until and unless the government officially declares it.

Fact check

Claim : A WhatsApp forward claims that all trains including the COVID-19 special trains will stop operating after December 1. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake as the Rail Ministry has taken no such decision on halting of train services after December 1. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).