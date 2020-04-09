Indian Railways Introduces 109 Time-Tabled Parcel Trains Over 58 Routes to Ensure Smooth Supply of Essential Items Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian Railways. Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, April 9: In a major boost to supply chain across the country, the Indian Railways has for the first time introduced time-tabled parcel trains for nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods, the national transporter said on Wednesday, identifying 40 new routes for such vans.

This move by the Centre is expected to boost the availability of vital goods required for ordinary citizens, industry and agriculture during the 21-day lockdown nationwide. Indian Railways Decides to Run Special Parcel Trains to Ferry Essential Items During Coronavirus Lockdown.

"Approximately, 58 routes (109 trains) for Parcel Special Trains have been notified since the start of the lock-down. Till April 5, 2020, 27 routes were notified, out of which 17 routes were regular scheduled services, while the remaining were for single trip only," the railways said.

Subsequently, 40 new routes have been identified and notified (and frequency of some of the previous routes has been increased), it added. These trains will connect vital corridors of the country viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In addition, proper connectivity has also been ensured to Guwahati, to ensure supplies in the North-eastern region of the country.

The Indian Railways has also been running other parcel trains as per demand of customers during this period, which include 'Milk Specials' from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (near Delhi), and from Renigunta (AP) to Delhi, milk products from Kankariya (Gujarat) to Kanpur (UP) and Sankrail (near Kolkata) and food products from Moga (Punjab) to Changsari (Assam).

"Time-tabled parcel trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Some trains are being run with only two parcel vans, or with one parcel van and brake van," the railways said.