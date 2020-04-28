India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Has Improved to 23.3%, Says Health Ministry; Doubling Rate of COVID-19 Cases Stands at 10.2 Days

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 28: India’s recovery rate of coronavirus patients increased to 23.3 percent on Tuesday. Till now, 29,435 people have contracted COVID-19. Out of the total infected patients, 6,869 have fully recovered from the deadly virus. In India, 934 people lost their lives due to COVID-19. The recovery rate increased by almost one percent as compared to Monday. On April 27, 22.27 percent of people recovered from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 10.2 days as of now. Before lockdown, i.e. March 25, the doubling rate in the country was 3.4 days. The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus is 3.1 percent. Globally, over 30 percent patient has recovered so far. Out of three million patients, around 929,000 patients have recovered until now. Over 200,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Lav Agarwal's Statement:

With 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID19 positive cases in the country are now 29,435. 684 patients have been found cured, in the last 24 hours; our recovery rate is now 23.3%. This is a progressive increase in recovery rate:Lav Agrawal,Jt Secy,Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/V3dc1c4S9f — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also said that there was no evidence to prove that Plasma therapy could be used for treating COVID-19 patients. During a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, “Plasma therapy is being experimented, however no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. National level study launched by ICMR to study efficacy.” However, the Delhi government used the therapy on experimental basis said that it had generated encouraging results. What Is Plasma Therapy? Can It Treat COVID-19? Who Can Donate Plasma in the Fight Against Coronavirus? History, Use & Everything To Know About The Possible Treatment.

The plasma therapy includes steps wherein the first blood of people who have been recovered from an infectious disease is retrieved. After that, a convalescent serum is separated and screened if it contains virus-neutralising antibodies. The serum that contains antibodies that are prepared by a body in defence when attacked by a pathogen will be used as a potential treatment against COVID-19. These antibodies released by our immune systems are recovered from patients and can be used to treat other infected people.