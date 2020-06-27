New Delhi, June 27: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Saturday with highest single-day spike of 18,552 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country inched closer to 16000-mark after 384 deaths were reported during the same time. With the latest spike, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,08,953 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of the total cases, 1,97,387 are active cases while 2,95,880 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 15,685 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry said. On Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to June 26 stand at 79,96,707. Of the total samples, the number of samples tested on Friday is 2,20,479. Coronavirus in India: Recovery Rate Improves to 57.43%; Death/Lakh Stands at 1.06 As Compared to 6.24 in The World.

Here's the tweet:

On Friday, Delhi recorded 3,460 new coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths in a 24-hour period, taking its total tally of cases to 77,240. According to reports, the total number of cured patients in the national capital rose to 47,091 and death toll rose to 2,492. CM Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi conducted the highest number of tests in a singly day - 21,144 on Friday. "We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation", Kejriwal said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with coronavirus cases crossing 1.5 lakh-mark. The state registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases -- highest in one day so far -- on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, The death toll in the state reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths on June 26. Reports inform that as many as 2,362 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

