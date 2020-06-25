New Delhi, June 25: India’s coronavirus recovery rate improved to 57.43 percent after 13,012 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, 2,71,696 patients have recovered from COVID-19. According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are currently 1,86,514 active cases of coronavirus in the country. Meanwhile, India has 33.39 COVID-19 cases per lakh as compared to 120.21 cases/lakh across the globe. ICMR Validates Country's 1,000th COVID-19 Testing Lab, RT-PCR Tests Cross 7 Million-Mark.

As per the union health ministry, deaths per lakh in the country also stands at 1.06 against the world average of 6.24. Till June 24, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had conducted over 75 lakh COVID-19 tests across the country. According to reports, over two lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry's Statement:

“75,60,782 samples tested till June 24. 2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours,” the ICMR said. In an effort to ramp up testing capacity, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,000 Covid-19 testing labs in both public (730) and private sector (270). This includes RT-PCR labs (557); TrueNat Labs (363) and CBNAAT Labs (80).

India on Thursday morning reported the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour time period. The positive cases in the country have increased to 4,73,105. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with over 142,000 cases. However, in the last few days, COVID-19 cases have risen drastically in Delhi, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 70390.

