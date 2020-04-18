India's COVID-19 Curve Flattening in Last Few Days, Remdesivir Should be Considered for Treatment, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 18: The data over past few days is suggesting a foreseeable flattening of coronavirus curve in India, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday. In the midst of the ongoing battle against coronavirus, the top medical practitioner pitched for the use of remdesivir, the drugged manufactured by Gilead Sciences, for treatment on COVID-19 patients.

Guleria, while speaking to a leading news channel, said the trials conducted on remdesivir so far have shown promising results. He also referred to the clinical trials conducted last week by Gilead, which showed that nearly 68 percent of the patients were showing improvement on being treated with the anti-viral medicine. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: 99.8% Workforce in IT Sector Incapable of Remote Working, Says Study.

The Indian government is yet to clear remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to Guleria, the clearance may be granted as the trials conducted by other nations including the United States are showing a positive outcome.

Apart from remdesivir, Guleria sounded optimistic also on the use of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients. "Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) also shows promise. We in India, have looked at the data and said it could be used both as prophylaxis and treatment": AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria," he said while speaking to NDTV.

On being asked whether the rising mercury in India may propel its prospects of defeating COVID-19, Guleria said there is no definite link between higher temperatures and lower number of infections. Even in countries with hot, temperate climate, like Singapore, have recorded high number of cases, he said.

On plasma therapy, Guleria said the form of treatment is useful in addressing most types of diseases. For it to be successful, he added, those who have recovered would have to come forth and share their samples.

According to the AIIMS chief, the next seven days are critical in India's battle against COVID-19. "Last few days has suggested flattening of curve, doubling time has also increased," he said, adding that the government needs to work on a careful lockdown exit strategy in order to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases.