Coronavirus Lockdown in India: 99.8% Workforce in IT Sector Incapable of Remote Working, Says Study

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 9: Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown when all organizations in the IT sector are engaging its employees in remote work or work from home, a study has revealed that only 0.2 per cent workforce in the IT industry is highly productive.

About 99.8 per cent of the workforce in the information technology sector is incapable of working from home and only 0.2 per cent are 'Work from Home' champions and showcase high productive attributes, according to the study by research-backed innovative venture SCIKEY MindMatch. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Futhe study indicated that 99.8 per cent of the workforce lack at least one of the qualities, including resistance to learning and exploring (95 per cent), lack in practical communication skills (65 per cent) and lack in planning and execution (71 per cent).

As every individual is driven by a different force and identifying an employee's strength and weakness, plays a crucial role in enhancing remote productivity, companies can enhance the productivity of their employees on the basis of their personality types, the study opined.

The study further said, 16.97 per cent of the employees are challenge-driven and such people should be given challenging tasks and can work seamlessly with minimum intervention.

It identified 17 per cent of employees as instruction-driven and need clear cut direction to deliver a task. While engaging with these employees, especially under the remote working scenario, one should pay close attention to the details of the tasks assigned to them, it added.

The data revealed that 40.42 per cent of the IT workforce is logic-driven and in order to engage remotely with them becomes mandatory to assign them a task that is logic-driven and to answer their queries, no matter how small or how many.

They are pro at working alone, so remote working is not a challenge for people in the IT sector as long as they can clarify all their doubts corresponding to the task. About 12.7 per cent of the IT workforce comprises employees who thrive on their social interactions and as a result, work from home is a challenge for them. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

They do not fear the task but fear the lack of social interaction and to engage such a person remotely, a daily virtual communication becomes mandatory and a face to face video conferencing is definitely uplifting, it added.

The study is based on more than 10,000 inputs of jobseekers in the IT sector on the MindMatch assessment through the SCIKEY Talent Commerce Marketplace.