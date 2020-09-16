New Delhi, September 16: India's COVID-19 tally crossed 50 lakh-mark on Wednesday after 90,123 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 50,20,360 have contracted coronavirus so far in the country. Since Monday morning, 1,290 succumbed to COVID-19, taking India's death toll to 82,066. Coronavirus Tests Conducted in Delhi Are Highest in The World, 3,057 Tests Done Per Day Per Million Population: Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 9,95,933 active cases in the country. Till now, 39,42,361 people have been recovered or migrated to another country. India's cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world, which stands at 3,573 while the global average is 3,704. Over 38.5 Lakh COVID Patients Have Recovered; One of the Highest Number of Recoveries Globally: Govt.

Tweet by ANI:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases & 1,290 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated & 82,066 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/94CuzPAAUi — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

The recovery rate in India is around 78 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.64 percent. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state of India due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state catapulted to a new high of 515 coronavirus deaths. Maharashtra's COVID-19 death toll increased to 30,409 now. The state also recorded 20,482 new cases on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 10,97,856. COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are also rising at a rapid rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).