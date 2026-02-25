Navi Mumbai, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the grand ‘Hind Di Chadar’ event in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, officials said. The two day mega celebration will be held from February 28 to March 1, 2026, at Corporate Park in Sector 29, Kharghar.

The event is being organised as part of the 350th Shaheedi Samaroh of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, revered as 'Hind Di Chadar' for his supreme sacrifice in defence of religious freedom.

15 Lakh Devotees Expected at Owe Maidan

Authorities expect nearly 15 lakh devotees to participate in the historic gathering. The main venue at Owe Maidan in Kharghar can accommodate around five lakh people at a time, including seating for 80,000 attendees inside the main pavilion, which is nearing completion, according to officials.

The Maharashtra Ministry of Information and Public Relations has begun preparations for extensive coverage of PM Modi's likely visit to Navi Mumbai.

Traffic, Parking and Crowd Management Plan

To manage the massive turnout, a special traffic management system has been put in place:

• 30 designated parking sites across Navi Mumbai

• Temporary bridge under construction at Kopra

• Dedicated pedestrian pathways from ST bus drop off points to the venue

• Coordination with district administration, police, and JN Port Authority

Officials said around 25,000 heavy vehicles pass through the area daily, requiring detailed traffic planning.

Tight Security and Medical Arrangements

Security will be heightened across the venue and key parts of Navi Mumbai, with:

• CCTV surveillance and central control room

• Heavy police deployment

• Volunteers to assist devotees

The health department has also made extensive arrangements, including:

• Five temporary medical centres and one ICU at the venue

• 350 hospital beds reserved nearby, including 75 ICU beds

• Ambulances and first aid centres on standby

• 2,159 health camps organised in rural areas ahead of the event

Langar, Sanitation and Public Facilities

Organisers have ensured adequate sanitation, water supply, electricity, and lighting. Special langar services will cater to approximately 2.5 lakh people, with separate arrangements for 12,500 individuals at a time.

Officials said all measures are aimed at ensuring a safe, smooth, and spiritually enriching experience for devotees attending the 350th Shaheedi Samaroh celebrations in Navi Mumbai.

