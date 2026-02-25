What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Mumbai, February 25: India is preparing for the vibrant festival of Holi, which in 2026 is set to fall in early March. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the "Festival of Colours" will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. This follows the ceremonial burning of the pyre, known as Holika Dahan, which is scheduled for the previous evening.

This year's festivities are drawing additional attention from astronomers and astrologers alike, as a total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) is expected to coincide with the full moon (Purnima), creating a unique celestial backdrop for the traditional rituals. Holi 2026 Date: Is It on March 3 or March 4? Clear the Confusion Around the Festival of Colours.

Official Dates and Shubh Muhurat

The timing of Holi is determined by the Purnima Tithi (full moon period) of the month of Phalguna. For 2026, the key timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: March 2 at 5:55 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: March 3 at 5:07 PM

Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi): Observed on Tuesday, March 3. The auspicious muhurat for lighting the bonfire is generally between 6:22 PM and 8:50 PM, though local timings may vary by city.

Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi): The main celebration with colours will take place on Wednesday, March 4.

The 2026 Lunar Eclipse 'Clash'

A significant factor for 2026 is the total lunar eclipse occurring on March 3. In Hindu tradition, an eclipse often brings a "Sutak" period - a time considered inauspicious for certain religious activities. Because the eclipse peaks around the same time as the traditional Holika Dahan, many communities may adjust their rituals. Some regional calendars suggest performing the Dahan earlier on the morning of March 3 (between 5:30 AM and 6:20 AM) or late on March 2 to avoid the eclipse's peak. Residents are advised to consult local temple priests for specific community guidelines.

Regional Celebrations: Braj and Beyond

While the main dates are early March, celebrations in the Braj region—encompassing Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana—begin much earlier.

Lathmar Holi (Barsana): February 25

Phoolon Wali Holi (Vrindavan): February 27

Hola Mohalla (Punjab): A Sikh festival of valour, expected to begin on March 4, coinciding with the main day of Holi. Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026: India Visibility of Lunar Eclipse, Timings, Sutak Kaal, and Impact on Holika Dahan.

Safety and Preparations

As markets begin to fill with gulal (coloured powder) and pichkaris (water guns), health authorities typically issue advisories encouraging the use of organic, skin-safe colours. Public holidays are expected across most Indian states on March 4, with banks and educational institutions remaining closed.

