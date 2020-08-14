New Delhi, August 14: The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index, stood at (-0.58%) (Provisional) for

July 2020 as compared to 1.17 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year, which is July 2019, according to the numbers released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

WPI inflation in June was at (-) 1.81 per cent, while for the month of May and April it was (-) 3.37 per cent and (-) 1.57 per cent respectively. Consumer Retail Inflation Soars to 6.93% in July, Food Inflation Reaches 9.62%.

India's WPI Inflation Slips into Negative for Fourth Straight:

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index, stood at (-0.58%) (Provisional) for July 2020 as compared to 1.17% in the corresponding period of the previous year i.e July 2019: Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India pic.twitter.com/Zzg5IKQt7w — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (- 0.58 per cent) (provisional) for the month of July, 2020 as compared to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

