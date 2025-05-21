Panic gripped over 220 passengers onboard IndiGo flight 6E2142 from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday after the aircraft encountered severe mid-air turbulence due to a hailstorm. Viral videos show chaotic scenes inside the cabin, with passengers screaming, crying, and praying as the plane shook violently. Overhead bins rattled, and many clutched their seats in fear. The pilot alerted ATC Srinagar and safely landed the flight at 6:30 PM. No injuries have been officially reported, though initial reports indicate possible damage to the aircraft’s nose, likely from weather impact. The incident, widely shared on X, has sparked concerns about flight safety during extreme weather. The Airport Authority of India is monitoring the situation closely. Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Air Ambulance’s Tail Snaps During Landing, All Onboard Safe; Video Surfaces.

IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 From Delhi to Srinagar Suffers Mid-Air Turbulence

I had a narrow escape while flying from Delhi to Srinagar. Flight number #6E2142. Hats off to the captain for the safe landing.@IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/tNEKwGOT4q — Sheikh Samiullah (@_iamsamiullah) May 21, 2025

#Kashmir: Indigo 6E-2142 Delhi-Srinagar hit severe turbulence, damaging the aircraft’s front and causing panic among passengers. Crew managed the situation, but a terrifying ordeal for all onboard, eye witnesses told me. — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) May 21, 2025

