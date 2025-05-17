A huge tragedy was narrowly averted in Kedarnath on Saturday when an air ambulance with a patient and medical team on board experienced a technical glitch and crash-landed just close to the helipad. The helicopter, operated by AIIMS Rishikesh under the Sanjeevani service, was on its way to fly out a patient called Sridevi who was suffering from breathing troubles. As per Heli Nodal Officer Rahul Chaubey, the technical snag occurred in the helicopter during the middle of the flight, so the pilot had to undertake an emergency landing short of the Kedarnath helipad. When the helicopter was landing, its tail rotor snapped, leading to a crash-like situation. Although the accident was severe, all three individuals on board, the pilot, a doctor, and a nurse, survived uninjured. The crash landing has since been captured in a video posted online, highlighting the rapid thinking and response that prevented what could have been a disaster. Youths Play Loud DJ Music, Dance Near Kedarnath Temple; Police Begin Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Air Ambulance’s Tail Snaps During Landing, All Onboard Safe

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Heli Nodal Officer Rahul Chaubey says, "On 17 May 2025, a patient named Sridevi experiencing respiratory distress was to be airlifted by the Sanjeevani helicopter ambulance, operated by AIIMS Rishikesh, to Kedarnath. However, the helicopter had to land… pic.twitter.com/WEQJv0eEwz — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

