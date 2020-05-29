India Denies Donald Trump's Claim That PM Narendra Modi Spoke to US President And is Not in 'Good Mood' Over LAC Standoff With China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

New Delhi, May 29: India on Friday denied United States President Donald Trump’s claims that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian PM was not in "good mood". News agency ANI quoting sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the last time both the leaders had a conversation was on April 4, 2020. That time, PM Modi and Trump had a discussion on Hydroxychloroquine. Xi Jinping Tells China's PLA to Prepare for War, Be Ready for 'Worst-Case Scenarios' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

On Thursday, the MEA had also made it clear that India is directly in touch with China through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts to resolve the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, The US President on May 28 reiterated his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China. He said that he spoke with PM Modi about the “big conflict” and asserted that the Indian Prime Minister is not in a “good mood” over the latest flare-ups between the two countries. PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh.

Speaking with the reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Trump said a “big conflict” was going on between India and China. “I like your prime minister a lot. He is a great gentleman,” the US President said. Adding further, Trump stated, “Have a big conflict …India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people (each). India is not happy and probably China is not happy.” “I can tell you; I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China,” Trump said.

Video Trump Saying That He Spoke to PM Modi Over Border dispute With China:

#WATCH "We have a big conflict going on between India & China, 2 countries with 1.4 billion people & very powerful militaries. India is not happy & probably China is not happy, I did speak to PM Modi, he is not in a good mood about what's going on with China": US President Trump pic.twitter.com/1Juu3J2IQK — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The US President on Wednesday offered to mediate between India and China came amid rising tensions between both the countries. The US president Trump tweeted, “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!”

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the conflict. "As conveyed last week, the Indian troops take a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly follow the procedures laid out in various bilateral agreements and protocols with China to resolve any issue that may arise in the border areas," he said.