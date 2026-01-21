Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has made a sarcastic commentary on the economic disparity within the Indian job market. In a video that has gained significant traction on social media, the Mumbai Indians pacer jokingly suggested that his wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, was considering "turning beggar" as a new business venture. Chahar’s remarks were aimed at the irony of qualified engineers earning less than beggars. 'Crorepati' Beggar of Indore: 'Beggar-Free' Drive Uncovers Millionaire Posing As Destitute in Indore's Sarafa Bazaar, Owns 3 Houses and Several Vehicles.
"This is my wife’s new business after seeing homeless people making more money than engineers in India asking £10, which is equal to ₹1200 for one single person probably making more than an engineer end of the month," Chahar wrote on Instagram as he shared a video of his wife acting like a homeless.
Deepak Chahar’s Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Acting Like A Homeless
The comment, delivered with a wry smile, has resonated with millions of Indian graduates who face stagnant wages in the corporate sector. While clearly intended as a joke, the statement has reignited a national conversation regarding the "return on investment" of a professional degree in the current economy.
