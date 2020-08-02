New Delhi, August 2: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving into India from August 8 onwards. The Union Ministry stated that the new guidelines will supersede the one issued on May 24.

According to the new guidelines, all the international travellers should submit self-declaration form on the website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel. Apart from this, the passengers will have to give an undertaking on the website that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Gets UNICEF-Funded Mass Fever Screening System.

This includes 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of isolation at home with self-monitoring. However, passengers will have the option to seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.

Here's what the Union Health Ministry's guidelines:

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry has stated that states can develop their protocol on quarantine and isolation. Also, the new restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. In other news, Hyderabad International Airport received mass fever screening system in an attempt to enhance the efficacy of the screening process.

