Mumbai, May 30: The Income Tax Department released the Excel tool for ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) for Assessment Year 2025–2026 just two days after extending the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs). "Payrollers, take note! In a post on X, the department declared that the Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025–2026 was now operational and available for use.

For ITR-1 and ITR-4, the Income Tax Department provides Excel-based tools that let taxpayers file their returns offline. Without an internet connection, users can enter and review their tax-related information using these tools. After the data has been verified, a JSON file is created for uploading on the official Income Tax e-filing portal. ITR Filing 2025: ITR Utilities Not Available Despite All Forms Released, What Can One Do?

Who Can Use the ITR-1 Excel Utility?

The ITR-1 (Sahaj) Excel utility is designed for resident taxpayers (excluding non-resident taxpayers) whose total income does not exceed ₹50 lakh. It applies to individuals earning through:

Salary

Single house property

Other sources (such as interest)

Agricultural income up to INR 5,000 ITR Filing Deadline Extended: Check New Last Date and Simple Steps To File Your Income Tax Return.

Who Can Use the ITR-4 Excel Utility?

The ITR-4 Excel tool is intended for resident individuals, HUFs, and businesses (apart from limited liability partnerships) with a total income of up to INR 50 lakh who make money through their profession or business under the presumptive taxation schemes (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE). It consists of:

Presumptive earnings from a job or business

Revenue from a single residence

Other sources of income (like interest)

Income from agriculture that doesn't exceed INR 5,000

Taxpayers are advised not to hurry when filing their ITRs. Although the Income Tax Department has released the Excel utility, it's better to wait until key documents like the updated Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), Form 16, Form 26AS, and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) are available—likely by June 15. Filing after these are updated will help avoid mismatches and reduce the risk of receiving tax notices.

