Mumbai, July 24: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a student allegedly died of cardiac arrest after taking part in a marathon in Madurai. The deceased, a 20-year-old college student passed away on Sunday morning of a sudden cardiac arrest. The incident took place after the student took part in a marathon for blood donation awareness conducted by Madurai Medical College. The deceased youth has been identified as M Dhineshkumar.

According to a report in the Times of India, the marathon was flagged off by Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian, along with commercial taxes and registration minister P Moorthy. Police officials said that the deceased a final year BE Mechanical Engineering student at Thiagarajar College of Engineering was a resident of Kallakurichi district. Dhineshkumar took part in the 'Uthiram 2023' - a blood donation awareness marathon. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Andhra Pradesh: Youth Collapses During Morning Walk, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Vizianagaram.

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) said that Dhineshkumar felt ill all of a sudden around one hour after completing the marathon. Following this, he went to use the restroom. Other students who took part in the marathon reportedly found him suffering fits. They immediately alerted the doctors, a police officer said. Later, doctors admitted Dhineshkumar to the emergency ward of the hospital.

An officer privy to the case said that although the youth was provided with life-saving treatment, Dhineshkumar had low blood pressure and pulse. Dr A Rathinavel, Dean of GRH said that Dhineshkumar suffered a sudden cardiac arrest due to which he died. He was declared dead at 10.45 am. The 'Uthiram 2023' - a blood donation marathon witnessed around 4,500 students taking part in the awareness event. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Student Collapses in Class Before Test, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Rajkot.

In a separate incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old boy died after he suffered cardiac arrest during school prayer in Chhatarpur district. The school staff attempted CPR and immediately informed the family, who rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, Sarthak could not be saved. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

