Puri, June 22: In the view of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, there will be a complete shutdown in Odisha’s Puri district. State Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy informed about the development on Monday. Curfew-like restrictions will be imposed in the temple town from 9m today and will continue till 2 pm on Wednesday. The Rath Yatra is scheduled on June 23. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Amit Shah Hails Supreme Court's Decision on Rath Yatra in Puri, Tweets 'PM Narendra Modi Initiated Consultations'.

According to reports, all the entry points of Puri will be closed, and no one will be allowed to enter Badadanda. Tripathy also reviewed the preparations for the Rath Yatra. He assured that the Yatra would be conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court order. No devotee will be allowed to participate in the holy event due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the Rath Yatra with certain restrictions. In the order, the top court said that the Rath Yatra would only be in Puri and not at other places in Odisha. The court directed the Rath Yatra in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Update: Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra on June 23 at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde noted that the state government has the freedom to stop the Rath Yatra, if it observes a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Puri. During the hearing, the Chief Justice noted that the court is willing to modify its June 18 order. The court said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and state government could conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines.

On June 18, the apex court put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic while hearing a plea. That time, CJI Bobde had said, “Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow it." The plea to stay the yatra was filed by NGO Odisha Vikas Praishad citing the outbreak of COVID-19.

