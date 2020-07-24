Lucknow, July 24: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the UP Minister has gone into home isolation and a thorough contact tracing has also begun. The administration has also taken samples of other family members for the COVID-19 tests whose results are expected by Saturday.

According to a report, published by News 18, the UP Minister was suffering from mild fever. He was tested coronavirus positive after tests were conducted through TruNat machine. The test samples were sent to Lucknow's KGMU lab for confirmation and the results are expected by Friday evening. Jai Pratap Singh, UP Health Minister, Goes Into Self-Quarantine After Attending Party Where 'COVID-19 Positive' Kanika Kapoor Was Present.

Earlier in March, Jai Pratap Singh went into self-quarantine after attending a party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was present. He had opted for self-isolation for the next 14 days to prevent the transmission of the virus. Along with him, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her lawmaker-son Dushyant Singh too decided to move into self-quarantine, as they attend the party.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry stated on Friday that a total of 58,104 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 35,803 recovered and 1289 died. However, the state health department said that 307 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Thursday in Lucknow, taking the number of active cases to 3,196.

