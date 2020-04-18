Jamia Violence Case: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 18: In a major development in Jamia Violence case, the Delhi Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against sedition accused Sharjeel Imam. According to a tweet by ANI, Imam has been charge-sheeted for giving seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia, the Delhi Police said. Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting Jamia riots by his seditious speech, delivered on 13th December 2019. The Delhi Police said that on the basis of evidence, sections 124A and 153A of the IPC (sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked in the case.

In February, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against 18 people and had named Imam in the chargesheet as an "instigator". Imam, a JNU research scholar was arrested by Delhi Police on January 28. The 32-year-old PhD scholar in modern Indian history and an IIT graduate, came into limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Jamia Millia Islamia University Sends Rs 2.66 Crore Damage Bill to HRD Ministry Over December 15 Police Violence.

Here's the tweet:

According to reports, Imam was arrested from his hometown in Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making provocative speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and in Aligarh. Apart from Arunachal, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya have also lodged FIRs against him. Delhi Police Personnel Seen Smashing CCTV Cameras in Latest Video of December 15 Jamia Violence.

On February 19, Imam was handed over to an Assam police team by the Patiala House Court in Delhi. He was sent to police custody twice by a court in Guwahati, where he was thoroughly interrogated by the Assam Police and intelligence officials before being taken to Itanagar.