Jamia Millia Islamia University Sends Rs 2.66 Crore Damage Bill to HRD Ministry Over December 15 Police Violence

Mumbai, February 19: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University suffered property damage worth Rs 2.66 crore during the December 15 police violence in the varsity campus, The Indian Express has reported. The damages include 25 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras, according to an estimate send by the varsity to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). Delhi Police Personnel Seen Smashing CCTV Cameras in Latest Video of December 15 Jamia Violence.

Jamia university said that property worth Rs 2,66,16,390 was vandalised in the violence. According to the report, the varsity has specified the damage “occurred due to Delhi Police action on December 15, 2019”. Jamia Millia Islamia Distances Itself From Viral Video Showing Police Assaulting Students in Varsity's Library.

In the violence, 220 window planes worth Rs 22.5 lakh, over 70 doors worth Rs 41.25 lakh, library tables worth Rs 14 lakh, hardware worth Rs 15 lakh were damaged on December 15 violence. More than 170 chairs, 15 aluminium doors, toilet items, electrical system, lights and mirrors were also damaged.

“Most of the damage in the library is due to the breaking of glass panes. Some of the other things damaged are CCTV cameras and tube lights, etc. But thankfully no books or manuscripts were touched,” Librarian Tariq Ashraf was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Several CCTV footage from Jamia campus has been making rounds on social media, which should cops in riot-gear baton charging on students. Another clip shows cops hitting CCTV cameras. Police, however, doubted the authenticity of the clip and said the investigating it.