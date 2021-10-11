Jammu, Oct 11: Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Five soldiers including JCO, who suffered critical injuries in an encounter with the terrorists, were evacuated to a nearby medical facility, but they succumbed to injuries. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Between Army and Terrorists Underway in Poonch.

"The operation is still going on in the area".

Earlier, following specific information, the Army had started a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dara Ki Gali in the Surankote area of Poonch district.

Hiding terrorists, believed to be 4 to 5, fired at the surrounding troops resulting in critical injuries to five soldiers, including the JCO.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).