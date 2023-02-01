An avalanche hit Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The video of the moment has now surfaced on social media. According to reports rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla police along with other agencies. Video shows that the avalanche struck near Afarwat peak today afternoon. Reports on any casualties are still being awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Avalanches Simultaneously Hit Sarbal Colony in Sonamarg, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Avalanche Hits Upper Reaches of Gulmarg:

Massive avalanche hits upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in Jammu and Kashmir, casualties feared: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2023

Avalanche Video:

Video shows the moment when an avalanche hit upper reaches of Gulmarg. Details emerging. pic.twitter.com/gxhy3vHUN8 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) February 1, 2023

