Srinagar, June 22: Cloudbursts in the last two days in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have killed 52 sheep, 8 horses and 5 cows in Durian, Ayud, Koreg, Lathermand and Dishkhall hilly areas, district officials said.

Officials said relief and rescue teams have been sent to the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the inclement weather. What Is a Cloudburst? How Does It Occur? All You Need To Know About the Sudden Copious Rainfall.

Shepherds and nomads in J&K move to highland meadows with their livestock during the summer months.

