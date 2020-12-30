Srinagar, Dec 30: A central reserve police force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district when the sentry at a camp fired warning shots after noticing suspicious movement.

Police said the sentry at a camp in Papchan area of Bandipora district noticed some suspicious movement during the night after which he fired warning shots in the air.

"A constable of CRPF 3rd battalion identified as Vikas Kumar was injured in this incident," a police officer said. Pakistan, Apart From Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab, Explored Rajasthan, Gujarat Borders for Infiltration in 2020.

"He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable. We are ascertaining the exact details as to how the constable got injured if the sentry fired warning shots in the air," the police officer added.

