Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Police File Case Against Online Fraudsters for Duping Woman in a Lottery Ticket Scam

Online scam (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Srinagar, February 21: The J&K Cyber Police (Kashmir zone) has registered a case against online fraudsters for duping a lady from Srinagar of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of her having won a lottery. A woman aged 35 years hailing from Srinagar lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar, stating that she was duped of Rs 22 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of her having won a lottery. Mumbai Cyber-Crime: 64-Year-Old Man Orders Beer Online, Duped of Rs 25,000 by Fraudsters.

The complainant stated that she received an email/SMS informing her that she had won a lottery and the prize money shall be assigned to her in foreign currency denominations, the police said. Mumbai Doctor Loses Rs 17 Lakh to Online Fraud, Fraudster Obtains Details on Pretext of Linking Bank Accounts to Popular eWallet Service.

The woman responded to the email following which the fraudsters contacted her through her mobile phone.

According to the police, she was then asked to pay for various charges like registration fee, processing fee, tax etc. before the lottery prize money could be transferred to her.

"The lady then transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 22 lakh (approx) to various bank accounts. After transferring the amount, she made efforts to call them but was unable to establish contact.

"The lady then realised that she has been cheated by the online fraudsters and no lottery amount was going to come through. She approached the Cyber Police Station to lodge an FIR," the police said. The police said that further investigation is in progress.