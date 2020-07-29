Baramulla, July 29: Pakistan on Wednesday initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Uri sector, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons. An Indian Army Porter injured in CFV, succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Indian forces gave a befitting response. Indian Army Destroys Two Live Bombs, Set Up by Pakistan, in Controlled Explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch (Watch Video).

The porter was identified as Altaf Hussain, a resident of Gohallan village in Uri. He was working in Army's 11 Mahar Unit and was posted with Tika Rajput, Lachipora post along the Line of Control (LoC). India Summons Top Pakistani Envoy Over Ceasefire Violation in Jammu & Kashmir That Killed 3 Civilians.

Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) today afternoon along the LoC in Uri sector, Baramulla by firing mortars & other weapons. One Army porter, who was injured in CFV, succumbed to injuries. Befitting response was given: Chinar Corps, Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on LoC over 2,700 times. According to official government data, Pakistan violated ceasefire 3,168 times in 2019, which was the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last 16 years.

