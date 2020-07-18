New Delhi, July 18: The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan High Commission in India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday to lodge protest against the violation of ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir that claimed three lives. The unprovoked firing was reported last night, with the list of victims also including a child.

In a strongly worded demarch issued to Haider Shah, the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in India, it was conveyed by New Delhi that the forces of neighbouring nation must strictly abide by the ceasefire agreement signed in 2003.

"Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the death of 3 civilians, including a child, in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in the night of 17 July 2020 in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement released by the MEA said.

"India condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces," it added.

"Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary," the MEA further said.

The violation of ceasefire was reported at around 9:20 pm on Friday in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir. A week earlier, one person had lost his life in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces in the same region.

Islamabad, meanwhile, summoned a top diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, to lodge their protest. They accused the Indian forces of violating ceasefire in Rakhchikri and Baroh Sectors on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).