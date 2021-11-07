Srinagar, Nov 7: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist with bullet wound was found in a critical condition in J&K's Shopian district on Sunday.

Police sources said the terrorist, who has been identified as Sahil Bashir from Hermain village, was found in a critical condition at his village by the locals. Punjab Police Thwart Possible Terrorist Attack, Tiffin Bomb Recovered From Ferozepur

"He has been taken to a hospital by some locals, but it is not yet known how he sustained the bullet injury. He had joined militant ranks on October 12 and was on our list," the police sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).