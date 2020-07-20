Jammu, July 20: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army busted a terror-funding module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba on Monday with the arrest of one person, officials said.

Police said it had received a tip-off from a reliable source that the banned outfit LeT had activated a module of its members for carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region, and delivery of funds was to take place in Jammu in furtherance of this motive.

"A team of SOG Jammu and Peer Mitha Police arrested Mubashir Bhat of Sazan in Doda, who is a part of the module and tasked by his handlers from across the border to visit Jammu and collect hawala money for use by terrorists and their supporters," police said.

Police said a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh concealed in a tiffin box was seized from the accused.

"His initial questioning revealed that the money was sent by Haroon, a self-styled commander of LeT from Pakistan, to be delivered to the terrorists through their overground workers in Doda," police said.

Police has registered a case and probing the matter.

