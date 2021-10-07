Srinagar, October 7: Two teachers were shot and killed by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. Police sources said terrorists fired from close range at two teachers in a government higher secondary school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.

"Both the teachers died on the spot. The area is being searched after it was cordoned off," sources said. Reports here said among the slain teachers, is the principal of the school, Supinder Kaur and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand. Jammu and Kashmir: Firing Incident Reported in Eidgah Area of Srinagar; More Details Awaited.

Thursday's killings come two days after the terrorists shot a local Pandit, M.L. Bindroo, a non-local vendor and a taxi driver in Kashmir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).