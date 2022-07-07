Srinagar, July 7: Two persons were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police said a scooty bike collided with a taxi in the Margund area of Kangan town of Ganderbal district. Delhi: Scorpio Driver Hits Biker After Argument, Hit-And-Run Caught On Camera.

The police said that both the scooty rider and the pillion were killed on the spot.

"The driver of the taxi has been detained. An FIR has been registered in this accident," police said.

