Jaunpur, May 16: Two undertrials, accused in the murder of wrestler Badal Yadav, were attacked in broad daylight in a Jaunpur court on Tuesday when attackers opened fire on them. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Sets Herself on Fire, Brother Continues Recording Video Instead of Saving Her in Shahjahanpur; Disturbing Footage Goes Viral.

The undertrials, Surya Prakash and Mithilesh Giri, were seriously injured in the incident and have been admitted to a local hospital and have now been referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Posing As PM Narendra Modi’s Niece, Woman Dupes Retired Colonel of Rs 21 Lakh.

Soon after the attack, the lawyers present in the court premises caught hold of the attackers and thrashed them before handing them over to the police. One of the attackers is said to be Shrawan, brother of the slain wrestler. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, said a police spokesman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).