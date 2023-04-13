Ranchi, April 13: The Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous raids at 22 locations of state administrative service officers, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who is posted as a Director in the Jharkhand's Social Welfare Department, and some land dealers on Thursday.

The raids were conducted in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Simdega and Hazaribagh. Along with these, locations in Kolkata and Bihar's Gopiganj were also raided. According to sources, the action was taken in the case of money laundering and illegal purchase and sale of more than four acres of Army land located in Ranchi. ED Raids 15 Banks in Illegal Forex Trading on TP Global FX Platform, Freezes Over Rs 121 Crore.

Ranjan was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi till a few months ago. The case of forgery in the purchase and sale of the Army land in Bariatu area of Ranchi came to light during his tenure. The ED had started probing the matter by registering a case under money laundering. Raids were also being conducted at the locations of Ranjan and his wife, Lovely.

Ranjan faces allegations in several cases, including cutting and selling trees at government houses during his posting as the Deputy Commissioner in Jharkhand's Koderma. The senior officials had also submitted an inquiry report against him to the government. Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Under PMLA.

He is the second IAS officer from Jharkhand, against whom the ED has conducted raids recently. Earlier, the ED raided the premises of senior IAS Pooja Singhal who was later arrested on charges of money laundering.

