The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 13 raided 180 accounts in 15 different banks and froze account balances to the tune of Rs 121.02 crore in connection with an alleged illegal online forex trading case. "ED has carried out search operations on 13/3/2023 in 15 different banks having 180 bank accounts in respect of investigations being conducted relating to the illegal forex Trading on TP Global FX platform. An amount of Rs.121.02 Cr lying in these Bank Accounts has been freezed," the agency informed. Land-for-Job Scam Case: ED Raids at Multiple Locations in Delhi, Bihar Against Lalu Prasad Yadav's Relatives.

ED In Action Against Illegal Forex Trading:

