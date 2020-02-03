Jharkhand: Glider Crashes in Dumka, Flight Engineer Dies

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ranchi, February 3: In a sad incident, a flight engineer from Dumka succumbed to injuries after the glider crashed at Dumka Airport during training on Monday. The incident took place 250 kilometers away from the state capital on Monday.

According to the reports from news agency ANI, the glider crashed in near Dumka airport. Following this, both the pilot and flight engineer -- identified as Captain JP Singh and Dharmendra -- were reported injured. They were then taken to nearest hospital for treatment. However, reports arrived that Flight engineer Dharmendra succumbed to injuries. Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Jammu's Reasi, Pilots Safe.

#UPDATE Rajeshwari B, District Collector, Dumka: Flight Engineer Dharmendra succumbed to his injuries, while Captain Singh has been taken to Durgapur for treatment. #Jharkhand https://t.co/ABs4PCguvj — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Dumaka District Collector Rajeshwari B also informed that Captain Singh has been taken to Durgapur for treatment. However, the reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.