Ranchi, February 13: In a shocking incident from Garhwa district of Jharkhand, a 27-year-old YouTuber allegedly set his own home studio ablaze after failing to gain traction on the video-sharing platform. The fire destroyed equipment and property worth over INR 10 lakh, though his family was rescued safely.

The man, identified as Vidhayak Prajapati, operated a film editing and digital production studio from his residence in the Meral area. According to neighbours, he had sold ancestral land to build the modern studio, investing heavily in high-end cameras, computers, lighting systems and sound equipment with hopes of becoming a successful content creator. Shivpuri: Woman Sets E-Rickshaw on Fire Outside Showroom After Firm Refuses Repair, Video Goes Viral.

However, after months of struggling to grow his subscriber base, Prajapati reportedly slipped into severe depression. On Saturday night around 10 pm, he allegedly locked himself inside the studio and set it on fire. Bhopal Shocker: Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

As thick smoke engulfed the house, his family members were trapped behind an iron door locked from inside. Alerted by their screams, neighbours informed Meral police, who broke through a side wall to rescue the family.

While no casualties were reported, the blaze reduced the studio to ashes. Prajapati reportedly fled the scene but was later located by relatives and taken to Ranchi for psychiatric treatment. The family has sought financial assistance from the administration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

