Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Jammu's Reasi, Pilots Safe

Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter. Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Srinagar, February 3: An Indian Army Cheetah chopper crash landed near the Reasi district in Jammu around 11.15 am today (Monday). According to reports, both the pilots are safe. However, the identity of the pilots is yet to be ascertained. Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Bhutan, 2 Dead.

The Cheetah Helicopter (identical to LAMA SA 315B Helicopter of Eurocopter, France) is a high performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, center of gravity and altitude conditions.

ANI Tweet Below

Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am today. Both pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/oILsgQp7zv — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

The five-seater Cheetah helicopter is versatile, multi role, multi purpose, highly maneuverable and rugged in construction. It holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of Helicopters. Further details are awaited about the crash and the exact reason for the chopper going down.