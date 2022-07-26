Bokaro, July 26: A Class 9 girl student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men for three months in Bokaro district of Jharkhand. The assailants are identified as Mantosh, Vishnu Kumar and Manoj Kumar. In her FIR, the girl said she did not know them personally.

A day after the girl, aged 16 went missing, the family members mounted a search and filed a missing person's complaint on April 20, reported Times of India.

The family alleged that the police did not took the complaint seriously and asked them to wait till their daughter arrives at home.

On Monday, DSP (city) Kuldeep Kumar said, "After an FIR was lodged against the three accused, an investigation has started. The medical examination of the girl will be conducted and her statement will also be recorded before the court soon." He also said a search is on to nab the culprits after identifying them in their probe. They were slapped with different sections of the Pocso Act and the IPC. Punjab: Man Booked After 22-Year-Old Colleague Accuses Him of Rape in Ludhiana

Narrating the incident, the family members said the girl went shopping on April 19 and when she was returning after buying clothes, the trio forcibly dragged her into an autorickshaw and tied a cloth to her mouth. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 53-Year-Old Taiwan National Over Pretext of Marriage

She was then taken to a house in Telidih and locked her up in a room.

Her assailants locked up the room and tied a cloth to her mouth whenever they go outside. They also brought food from outside.

The girl was rescued by a woman in the neighbourhood on July 19 when she broke the lock and let her escape. Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents.

On July 24, the girl accompanied by her family members reached Bokaro women's police station and filed an FIR in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).